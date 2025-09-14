9.13.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Jorge Hernández recorded two goals and one assist while Jimmy Medranda had goal and assist to lead San Antonio FC to a 5-2 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field to break a six-game winless streak in league play and solidify its position in the Western Conference playoff positions.







