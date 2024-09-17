9.13.2024: DC Power FC vs Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

September 17, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United FC recorded its first win of the season, downing DC Power FC in the club's home opener. FTL UTD's Addie McCain and Jasmine Hamid both netted goals in the 2-0 win.

