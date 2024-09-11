9.11.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Hartford Athletic goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro posted a seven-save shutout to keep Memphis 901 FC at bay in a scoreless draw at AutoZone Park that extended the Athletic's undefeated streak to five games.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2024
- Memphis 901 FC Draws Hartford Athletic in Midweek Matchup - Memphis 901 FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper George Marks on Loan - Las Vegas Lights FC
- First Career Goals Bring Excitement, Memories - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Orange County SC: September 14, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Daniel Rios - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's Cruz Named August's USL Championship Coach of the Month - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Travels to Sacramento - Phoenix Rising FC
- Charleston Battery Sign Mexican Youth International Viggo Ortiz to USL Academy Contract - Charleston Battery
- New Mexico United Announces Loan Signing of Marlon Vargas from Colorado Rapids II - New Mexico United
- Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Tyler Freeman on Loan from Carolina Core FC - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis 901 FC Stories
- Memphis 901 FC Draws Hartford Athletic in Midweek Matchup
- Memphis 901 FC Back in Action for Midweek Matchup vs. Hartford
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-1
- Memphis 901 FC Looks for Midweek Magic at Colorado Springs
- Memphis 901 FC Draws Oakland Roots SC 1-1 in Physical Matchup