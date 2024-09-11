9.11.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro posted a seven-save shutout to keep Memphis 901 FC at bay in a scoreless draw at AutoZone Park that extended the Athletic's undefeated streak to five games.

