9.11.2024: Forward Madison FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC advances to first final in club history, defeats Charlotte Independence, 2-1, with goals from captain Mitch Osmond, all-time leading scorer Christian Chaney in 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal at Breese Stevens Field.

