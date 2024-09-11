9.11.2024: Forward Madison FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC advances to first final in club history, defeats Charlotte Independence, 2-1, with goals from captain Mitch Osmond, all-time leading scorer Christian Chaney in 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal at Breese Stevens Field.
