9.11.2024: FC Tulsa vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Coleman Gannon scored the equalizer shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute for Las Vegas Lights FC to earn a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after birthday boy Milo Yosef had put the hosts ahead seven minutes before the halftime break.

