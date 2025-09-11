9.10.2025: New Mexico United vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Zico Bailey scored a spectacular strike from the center circle before Chris Gloster, Greg Hurst and Valentin Noël added goals to lead New Mexico United to a 4-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Isotopes Park, earning goalkeeper Alex Tambakis his USL Championship record-equaling 58th regular season shutout of his career.







