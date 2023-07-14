8th Inning Rally Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads

GREAT FALLS, MT- After taking the lead in the 3rd inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads would lead the Great Falls Voyagers for much of the night in game 4 of a 6 game set. Great Falls would only manage to score 2 runs on 3 hits through 7 innings as Missoula would hold a comfortable advantage. With seemingly everything stacked against the Voyagers heading down the stretch of the last 2 innings, Great Falls would turn things around in a flurry to put themselves in position to steal a win late.

Trailing by 4, Great Falls would mount a huge rally in the bottom of the 8th bringing 10 batters to the plate in the frame. This would completely turn the game on its head as the Voyagers would lead in the game for the first time. Missoula would make things interesting, scoring a run in the top of the 9th. The PaddleHeads would also see the tying run advance into scoring position in the frame. However, the nightmarish 8th inning would end up being the deciding factor as Great Falls would edge out a win by a tally of 8-7.

