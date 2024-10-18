#89 Moncton Wildcats 7 Chicoutimi Saguenéens 1 - 18 10 2024

October 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.