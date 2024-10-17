#85 Saint John Sea Dogs 5 Moncton Wildcats 8 - 17 10 24
October 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights #85 Saint John Sea Dogs 5 Moncton Wildcats 8 - 17 10 24
Check out the Saint John Sea Dogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024
- Cats Win Wild One for 5th Straight Victory - Moncton Wildcats
- Henneberry Ready to be Part of "Something Special" with New Eagles Club - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.