Sports stats



Rimouski Oceanic

83 Rimouski Oceanic 5 Drummonville Voltigeurs 3 - 16 10 2024

October 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Rimouski Oceanic YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights 83 Rimouski OceÃÂanic 5 Drummonville Voltigeurs 3 - 16 10 2024
Check out the Rimouski Oceanic Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Rimouski Oceanic Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central