83 Rimouski Oceanic 5 Drummonville Voltigeurs 3 - 16 10 2024

October 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Rimouski Oceanic YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights 83 Rimouski OceÃÂanic 5 Drummonville Voltigeurs 3 - 16 10 2024

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.