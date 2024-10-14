#82 Gatineau Olympiques 1 Shawinigan Cataractes 3 - 14 10 2024

October 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Gatineau Olympiques YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights #82 Gatineau Olympiques 1 Shawinigan Cataractes 3 - 14 10 2024

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.