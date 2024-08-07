8.7.2024: Indy Eleven vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sebastian Guenzatti moved into a tie for fifth place in the USL Championship's regular season scoring list as he delivered the only goal in Indy Eleven's 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, ending Indy's six-game winless streak in league play.

