8.7.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Detroit City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC shared the points in a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium as the Hounds ran their undefeated streak to five games in claiming the regular season series between the clubs.

