8.7.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Detroit City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC shared the points in a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium as the Hounds ran their undefeated streak to five games in claiming the regular season series between the clubs.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven - Rhode Island FC
- USL Championship Recap - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds Finish All Square in Detroit - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Legion FC Acquires Rida Zouhir on Loan from CF Montreal - Birmingham Legion FC
- Laszo's SportsCenter Screamer Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Hosts Tampa Bay this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. - Phoenix Rising FC
- Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Month - Rhode Island FC
- Memphis 901 FC and American Red Cross Partner for Upcoming Blood Drive - Memphis 901 FC
- Brooklyn FC Teams up with SeatGeek for Inaugural Season - Brooklyn FC
- It's Matchday Le Rouge Returns to Keyworth in Search of a Crucial Three Points - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- It's Matchday Le Rouge Returns to Keyworth in Search of a Crucial Three Points
- It's Matchday Le Rouge Takes Center Stage on the CBS Network
- Detroit City FC to Feature on CBS Sports Tonight in Midweek Clash in Hartford
- It's Matchday Detroit City FC Is on the Road on National Television
- Detroit City FC Acquires Jeciel Cedeño from Oakland Roots SC