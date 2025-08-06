8.6.2025: Union Omaha vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Stéfano Pinho scored the winner in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to complete a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for Union Omaha over Westchester SC in the first league meeting between the clubs at Werner Park, with Prince Saydee and Ryan Becher also finding the back of the net for their respective sides.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics
