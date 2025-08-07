8.6.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Stefan Lukic and Arthur Rogers scored in the final 20 minutes to rally FC Tulsa to a 3-2 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium to move the Scissortails eight points clear at the top of the Western Conference as the Scissortails set a club record with its 11th consecutive game without defeat in USL Championship play.
