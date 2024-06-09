8.6.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Khori Bennett scored a pair of goals before Valentin Noël wrapped up all three points for Las Vegas Lights FC in 3-1 victory against Miami FC at Cashman Field after the visitors had taken a first-half lead through Frank Lopez.

