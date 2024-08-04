8.4.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







South Georgia Tormenta FC, Spokane Velocity FC play to riveting 3-3 draw in a first-time meeting highlighted by Aaron Walker's debut goal for Tormenta FC, Andre Lewis' late equalizer for Velocity FC in Sunday morning match at Tormenta Stadium.

