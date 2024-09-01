8.31.2024: Lexington SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

10-man Chattanooga Red Wolves SC side erases two-goal deficit to salvage 2-2 draw on the road, while Lexington SC confirms longest unbeaten streak in club history at six matches; Red Wolves secure additional point with 10-9 penalty kick shootout victory.

