8.31.2024: Lexington SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
10-man Chattanooga Red Wolves SC side erases two-goal deficit to salvage 2-2 draw on the road, while Lexington SC confirms longest unbeaten streak in club history at six matches; Red Wolves secure additional point with 10-9 penalty kick shootout victory.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 1, 2024
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls Short against One Knoxville SC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Launches 2025 Season Tickets - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Hits the Road to Face CV Fuego FC in League Play
- Penalty Kick Excellence Keeps Lexington SC Alive in USL Jägermeister Cup with Victory over One Knoxville SC
- West Sixth Brewing + Lexington Sporting Club Unveil "Stadium Ale"
- LSC Men Draw Charlotte 3-3 on the Road in USL League One Action
- Lexington SC Scores Twice, Bests Richmond Kickers in USL League One Play