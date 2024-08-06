8.3.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Clay Holstad scored the equalizer in second-half stoppage time as Rhode Island FC earned a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium to extend RIFC's undefeated streak to eight games after Ben Morris had put the hosts ahead with 13 minutes to go.
