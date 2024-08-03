8.3.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Kalil ElMedkhar scored a pair of goals after coming on as a second-half substitute before Tommy Williamson wrapped up all three points with a superb late free kick as Loudoun United FC took a 4-1 victory against Miami FC after the visitors had taken an early lead at Segra Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.