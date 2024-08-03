8.3.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Mamadou Dieng and Michee Ngalina scored inside the final 20 minutes as Hartford Athletic rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium after Enzo Martinez and Dawson McCartney had staked the hosts to a two-goal halftime lead.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.