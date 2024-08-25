Sports stats



Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

8.25.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Isidro Martinez and Real Gill scored inside the opening 10 minutes to lead Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC to a 3-0 victory against Greenville Triumph SC, solidifying the Hailstorm's position above the playoff line
