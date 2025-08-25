8.24.2025: Westchester SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







In first-ever meeting, Portland Hearts of Pine overcomes early deficit to defeat 10-man Westchester SC side at The Stadium at Memorial Field, 3-2, thanks to Nathan Messer's 43rd-minute winner, Ollie Wright's goal and assist, Walter Varela's two assists, Hunter Morse's six saves.







