8.24.2024: Charlotte Independence vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. notched his league-leading 11th goal of the season after Clay Dimick and Omar Ciss had scored first-half goals to lead the Charlotte Independence to a 4-0 victory against Central Valley Fuego FC, solidifying their place at the top of the League One standings.

