8.23.23 Game Information: Iowa Cubs (69-49, 26-19) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-64, 22-23)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #120 / HOME #58: Iowa Cubs (69-49, 26-19) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-64, 22-23)

PROBABLES: LHP Jordan Wicks (3-0, 3.82) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (7-6, 5.30)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Iowa Cubs took an insurmountable lead with five runs in the first two innings and never slowed down, plating double digits to defeat the Indianapolis Indians in Tuesday night's series opener at Victory Field, 10-4. The I-Cubs offensive outpouring was highlighted by a trio of home runs to spark a pair of four-run frames. With one run already scored in the first inning, Jake Slaughter launched a homer to left field to plate three. In the seventh, Matt Mervis and Alexander Canario went back-to-back to score four insurance runs in the frame. The Indians hit their share of home runs, with Miguel Andújar and Jared Triolo each sending solo shots out to left field in the sixth. Indianapolis then scored two runs in the eighth on a two-run single by Domingo Leyba. Jared Jones got the start for Indianapolis and tossed 5.0 innings with six runs allowed, three walks and five strikeouts. His counterpart, Shane Greene, tossed 5.0 shutout frames with six punchouts.

MIGGY JUST MASHES: Miguel Andújar went a perfect 3-for-3 and hammered his 16th home run of the season on Tuesday night. His three-hit performance was his 31st multi-hit game in 72 games with Indianapolis since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. Andújar is having another excellent month, hitting .343 (23-for-67) with five doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and 11 walks compared to just four strikeouts in 18 games played in August. He leads the league with 134 hits this season and ranks fifth in all of minor league baseball in hits. Andújar also ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .352), RBI (2nd, 85), OPS (4th, .961), total bases (4th, 214), slugging percentage (6th, .562), on-base percentage (9th, .419) and extra-base hits (10th, 46).

GONZO FOR TWO: Nick Gonzales doubled on Tuesday night, his fourth double since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 3, which is tied with Mason Martin for the most doubles during this span. Since rejoining the Indians lineup, he leads the offense in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and hits. He is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with four doubles, a home run, four RBI, .441 OBP, .458 SLG and .899 OPS in 13 games in August.

OUT IN A HURRY: Jared Triolo lined a ball 101.9 MPH off the bat narrowly over the left-field wall in part of three-hit performance on Tuesday night. The home run was his second of the season with Indianapolis and first since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 18. Triolo was recalled by Pittsburgh on June 28 and made his major league debut that day vs. San Diego. The third baseman played in 36 games with the big league club, hitting .273 (33-for-121) with 16 runs scored, two doubles, a home run and 16 RBI. Since being optioned, he is 5-for-16 with three runs scored, a double, home run and two RBI.

LEYBA DRIVES: Domingo Leyba drove in a pair of runs for the second consecutive game last night. The 28-year-old continues to be one of the driving forces of the Indians offensive attack. The switch-hitter is hitting .311 (19-for-61) with two doubles, a triple and five home runs - four of his blasts coming in August. Leyba joined the Indians from Double-A Altoona on July 25, and signed a minor league contract with Pittsburgh prior to the season on March 8, 2023.

JOR VS. I-CUBS: Right-handed reliever John O'Reilly has been excellent in 12 career relief outings against Iowa. He is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA (4er/18.2ip) against the I-Cubs, including 4.2 scoreless innings pitched in five outings this season. Since June 1, the 27-year-old is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA (9er/34.0ip) and 28 strikeouts.

NICOLAS SHINES IN RELIEF: Kyle Nicolas posted 2.0 perfect innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts on Tuesday night. Nicolas' transition to the bullpen has suited him well, he is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA (3er/11.0ip) with five hits allowed, four walks, 13 strikeouts and 0.82 WHIP in six relief appearances this month. Opponents are hitting .135 (5-for-37) against him during this span.

SLAMMING THE DOOR: Hunter Stratton's three saves is tied for the second-most in the International League this month while dazzling in a closing role. Last Saturday marked his seventh consecutive scoreless outing (9.0ip). He sent the Saints down in order, recording two of the three outs by way of strikeout. He has held opponents without a hit in six of seven appearances in August, opponents are 1-for-28. Since July 18, he is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA (2er/14.2ip), seven hits allowed, 20 strikeouts and 0.89 WHIP.

TODAY: The Indians and I-Cubs continue their series at Victory Field on Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET in their fourth and final series of the season. Iowa won the series opener on Tuesday night and has gotten the best of the season series so far, winners in 13 of 19 games against Indianapolis. The last time the two team's met at Victory Field was from June 16-21, a series split. Today, LHP Cam Alldred (7-6, 5.30) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Iowa's LHP Jordan Wicks (3-0, 3.82). Wicks makes his third start of the season against Indianapolis, he has allowed four runs in 9.0 innings of work against the Indians offense. The 23-year-old is currently rated the Cubs No. 10 prospect.

ALLDRED GETS THE KNOD: Cam Alldred will make his 15th start of the season today vs. Iowa. Alldred will look to snap a three-game losing streak, despite having tossed a quality start and fanning a career-high tying eight batters in two of his three last outings. The 27-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA (9er/20.1ip) in 10 appearances (two starts) over two seasons against the I-Cubs. In his first season as a starter, he tossed one of his four quality starts against Iowa on June 16, working 6.0 innings with five hits allowed, two runs, two walks and four strikeouts in a loss.

THIS DATE IN 1997: In a 2-0 win over Louisville, Steve Parris struck out 11 and allowed just one hit and three walks over 9.0 innings to improve to 2-2 on the season. It was the second one-hitter in Victory Field history and the first completed by one pitcher over 9.0 innings. It was the second of four 9.0-inning complete games by an Indians pitcher that season, following Pedro Martinez's effort on July 2 at Nashville.

