8.23.2025: Louisville City FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Louisville City FC and New Mexico United played to a scoreless draw at Lynn Family Stadium as LouCity were held without a goal at home for just the second time this season.







