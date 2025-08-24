8.23.2025: Louisville City FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC and New Mexico United played to a scoreless draw at Lynn Family Stadium as LouCity were held without a goal at home for just the second time this season.
