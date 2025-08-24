8.23.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Jack Blake recorded a pair of goals to lead Indy Eleven to a 3-2 victory against Miami FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium as Patrick Hogan also found the net for the hosts as they rallied after Francisco Bonfiglio opened the scoring for Miami.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Fall, 2-0, in Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- LouCity's Playoff Plans on Hold for Another Week After Draw with New Mexico - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Respond to Claim Road Draw in Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Jack Blake Records 6th Career Brace in 3-2 Win - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Gains the Edge over Rhode Island in El Clamico with 3-0 Victory - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Concede Two Late, Fall 1-2 at Lexington SC in Inaugural Meeting - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 at Regional Rival Hartford Athletic - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor McMullen - Birmingham Legion FC
- Detroit City FC Kicks off Three Match Homestand Tonight with Clash against Tampa Bay Rowdies - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Austrian Forward Kelvin Arase - Phoenix Rising FC
- Charleston vs. Loudoun Postponed for August 24, Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.