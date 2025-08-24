8.23.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jack Blake recorded a pair of goals to lead Indy Eleven to a 3-2 victory against Miami FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium as Patrick Hogan also found the net for the hosts as they rallied after Francisco Bonfiglio opened the scoring for Miami.







