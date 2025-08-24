8.23.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Texoma FC tallies second 1-0 result against Greenville Triumph SC this season, defeats League One originals at Paladin Stadium through Ajmeer Spengler's eighth-minute winner, Javier Garcia's seven saves.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 23, 2025
- Kickers Create Gritty 1-0 Win Over Knoxville at Home - Richmond Kickers
- Los Pájaros Pick up All 3 Points - Texoma FC
- Triumph Falls Short at Home against Texoma - Greenville Triumph SC
- Tormenta FC Falls 2-0 to Chattanooga Red Wolves - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Av Alta FC - Union Omaha
- Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Greenville Triumph - Texoma FC
- Sporting Cascades FC reveals brand identity - Sporting Cascades FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Triumph Falls Short at Home against Texoma
- Triumph's Jägermeister Cup Run Continues as Team Surges to Semifinals
- Mensah's Late Volley Secures Road Point for Greenville
- Zakowski's Stoppage-Time Stunner Lifts Triumph in 9-Goal Thriller
- Late Drama Denies Triumph Comeback Efforts