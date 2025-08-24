8.23.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC tallies second 1-0 result against Greenville Triumph SC this season, defeats League One originals at Paladin Stadium through Ajmeer Spengler's eighth-minute winner, Javier Garcia's seven saves.







