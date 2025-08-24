8.23.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC and Lexington SC split points in a 3-3 draw as the visitors scored three unanswered goals to take the lead before Jasmine Hamid converted from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time for the equalizer.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 23, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Returning Players Ahead of 2025/26 Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- DC Power FC Kicks off 2025/26 Season against Sporting Jax - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Lauderdale United FC Stories
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Returning Players Ahead of 2025/26 Season
- 3,663: Laurel Ansbrow's Relentless Rookie Season
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Set to Kick off 2025/26 Campaign
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Adds Attacking Midfielder Kathrynn González to Roster
- Kelli Van Treeck Joins Fort Lauderdale United FC Ahead of 2025/26 Season