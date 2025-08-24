8.23.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Lexington SC split points in a 3-3 draw as the visitors scored three unanswered goals to take the lead before Jasmine Hamid converted from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time for the equalizer.







