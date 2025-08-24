8.23.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Kalil ElMedkhar scored the only goal as FC Tulsa took a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Orange County SC at ONEOK Field to extend its undefeated streak to a USL Championship season-high 14 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.