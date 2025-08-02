8.2.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Texoma FC erases two-goal second-half deficit against 10-man Charlotte Independence to record 3-3 draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium, as first-year side weathers Jon Bakero's three-assist performance to finish level through late goals from Luke McCormick, Brandon McManus.







