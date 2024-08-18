8.18.2024: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
August 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from August 18, 2024
- Carolina Ascent FC Record Historic First Win - Carolina Ascent FC
- Zephyr Earns Draw Against Fort Lauderdale in Inaugural Season Opener - Spokane Zephyr FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Adds NWSL Champion Kristen Edmonds
- Kaylan Marckese Named Rowdies Honorary Captain Following Return to Tampa Bay Area
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Brandt as Official Plant Health Partner
- Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Announces Front-Of-Kit Partner and Official Health Care Providers
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Partners with FYSA to Amplify Girls and Women in Soccer