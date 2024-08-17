8.17.2024: Rhode Island FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albert Dikwa scored the equalizer with three minutes to go as Rhode Island FC grabbed a 1-1 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Highmark Stadium after Neveal Hackshaw had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

