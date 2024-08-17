8.17.2024: Carolina Ascent FC vs DC Power FC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.