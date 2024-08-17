8.17.2024: Carolina Ascent FC vs DC Power FC - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from August 17, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Football Club Expands Founding Ownership Group
- Carolina Ascent FC Announce Nucor Corporation as Primary Kit Sponsor for Inaugural Season Home Jersey
- Carolina Ascent FC Release 2024/25 Fall Schedule
- Carolina Ascent FC Announce Inaugural Home Opener
- Carolina Ascent FC Welcome Emily Moxley