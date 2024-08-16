8.16.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Brett Levis' first goal of the season proved the difference as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to break an eight-game winless run and earn a third consecutive victory on the road in Birmingham.

