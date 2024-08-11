8.11.2024: Indy Eleven vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Harry Swartz, Sergio Rivas and Greg Hurst scored second-half goals as New Mexico United rallied from a halftime deficit to take a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to extend its lead at the top of the Western Conference.
