8.11.2024: Indy Eleven vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Harry Swartz, Sergio Rivas and Greg Hurst scored second-half goals as New Mexico United rallied from a halftime deficit to take a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to extend its lead at the top of the Western Conference.

