8.10.2025: Westchester SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. converted from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time to rescue a 3-3 draw for Westchester SC against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the first league meeting between the sides at The Stadium at Memorial Field, as Mason Tunbridge scored a brace and recorded an assist for the visitors.
