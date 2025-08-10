8.10.2025: Westchester SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. converted from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time to rescue a 3-3 draw for Westchester SC against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the first league meeting between the sides at The Stadium at Memorial Field, as Mason Tunbridge scored a brace and recorded an assist for the visitors.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 10, 2025

