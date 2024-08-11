8.10.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Phoenix Rising FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies each hit the woodwork, while Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr posted a four-save shutout as the sides played to a scoreless draw at Phoenix Rising Stadium at 38th St. and Washington.
