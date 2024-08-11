8.10.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett scored a second-half equalizer as Las Vegas Lights FC played to a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC at Cashman Field to extend the Lights' undefeated streak to 11 games after Ben Morris had scored a spectacular goal for Le Rouge in the first half.

