8.10.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Khori Bennett scored a second-half equalizer as Las Vegas Lights FC played to a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC at Cashman Field to extend the Lights' undefeated streak to 11 games after Ben Morris had scored a spectacular goal for Le Rouge in the first half.
