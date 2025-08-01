8.1.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Giordano Colli scored a screamer for his first goal of the season in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift FC Tulsa to a 3-2 victory against Loudoun United at ONEOK Field as the Scissortails rallied twice after going behind through goals by Taylor Calheira and Stefan Lukic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 1, 2025

