8.1.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Giordano Colli scored a screamer for his first goal of the season in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift FC Tulsa to a 3-2 victory against Loudoun United at ONEOK Field as the Scissortails rallied twice after going behind through goals by Taylor Calheira and Stefan Lukic.
