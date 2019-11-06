$7,305 Raised for Kandiyohi County Food Shelf in 2019

November 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that this year's Jerseys Off Our Backs Auction presented by Thrivent Financial set an all-time record high for dollars raised for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. Stingers fans and sponsors showcased their unbelievable generosity raising $7,305 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf by placing bids on game worn jerseys used throughout the 2020 season. This partnership with Thrivent Financial and the Stingers has raised a grand total of $50,000 for the Food Shelf since the inaugural season in 2010.

"We are so appreciative for the 10 years of support we have received through the Jerseys Off Our Backs auctions from the Stingers, Thrivent Financial and everyone that has purchased a jersey," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "Your donations truly are making a difference for those right here in Kandiyohi County that come to us for food assistance."

At the Food Shelf, cash is king in terms of making the greatest impact. For every dollar that is donated, $10 worth of food can be purchased through the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. Over the past ten seasons, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf has been able to purchase an astonishing $500,000 worth of food to provide for individuals and families thanks to the dollars generated from the auctions.

"At the beginning of the season we set a goal to reach $50,000 raised for the Food Shelf over the past ten seasons," said Benjamin Munsch, Financial Advisor with Thrivent Financial. "We couldn't be any prouder to be part of a great initiative like this and thankful to all the Stingers fans who have contributed over the years."

Since 1982, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf has made it their mission to help relieve the suffering from hunger by providing food assistance. An average of 650 households are served each month with a food order and an additional 100 individuals picking up produce items each day. An average household will take home between 60-90 pounds of food per month depending upon what items they select.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

$50,000 raised in ten seasons of Jerseys Off Our Backs auctions

$7,305 raised for Kandiyohi County Food Shelf in 2019

$50,000 raised in ten seasons of Jerseys Off Our Backs auctions

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 6, 2019

$7,305 Raised for Kandiyohi County Food Shelf in 2019 - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.