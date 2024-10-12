Sports stats



Cape Breton Eagles

#72 Cape Breton Eagles 8 Val-D'Or Foreurs 4 - 12-10-2024

October 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights

#72 Cape Breton Eagles 8 Val-d'Or Foreurs 4 - 12-10-2024

Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central