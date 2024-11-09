71-Yard House Call for Janarion Grant!: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Toronto puts another 6 points on the board with a special teams touchdown, this time, a 71-yard punt return touchdown for Janarion Grant.

