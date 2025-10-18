70 Yard House Call for Nathan Rourke I CFL
Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Nathan Rourke Breaks Free for 70-Yard Career-Long Touchdown Run
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 18, 2025
