7-Run 3rd Inning Leads PaddleHeads to Win

August 20, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads kicked off the weekend on Friday night in game 4 of a 6 game series squaring off with the Idaho Falls Chukars. Offensive firepower has been a big part of the PaddleHeads success in recent games. After missing a few opportunities in a loss Thursday, the PaddleHeads offense would bounce back storming out to a big lead in the early going.

Missoula's offense would find the scoreboard in each of the first 3 innings to take a sizable advantage at 10-2. The PaddleHeads attack would not find the scoreboard again after the flurry in the early frames, but the effort would prove to be plenty as the PaddleHeads would cruise the rest of the way in a 10-4 victory.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 20, 2022

7-Run 3rd Inning Leads PaddleHeads to Win - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.