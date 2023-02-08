7 Games for the Price of 6 with Our Team Theme Package

TEAM THEME 6-PACK AVAILABLE NOW

Reserve your tickets to our six BEST GAMES in 2023

For only $100.00 per seat, you get an Upper Reserved ticket to all six theme games, including four fireworks nights, as well as a limited edition AquaSox hat. The total package value is $130.00.

If you order this prior to Valentine's Day, we will throw in a ticket for Opening Night!

Saturday, May 20th: Star Wars Night

Saturday, June 10th: Marvel's "Defenders of the Diamond"

Saturday, July 1st: Aloha Night

Friday, July 21st: "Pink At The Park"

Saturday, August 5th: FrogStock

Saturday, August 19th: Salute to the Mariners Weekend

On these nights we will be rocking our specialty jerseys and will have exciting promotions, entertainment, and unique food specials.

As always, following the games, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the AquaSox Community Fund, brought to you by the Kendall Automotive Group.

Email Ticketing@AquaSox or call 425-258-3673 for more information.

