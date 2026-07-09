7.8.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Kyle Edwards and Mayele Malango scored first-half goals as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-1 victory against Rhode Island FC on Wednesday night at Heart Health Park as Mark-Anthony Kaye recorded his first two assists of the season for the hosts.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026
- Republic FC 2-1 Winners over Rhode Island FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-1 in Back-And-Forth Battle at Sacramento Republic FC - Rhode Island FC
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