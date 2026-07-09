7.8.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Kyle Edwards and Mayele Malango scored first-half goals as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-1 victory against Rhode Island FC on Wednesday night at Heart Health Park as Mark-Anthony Kaye recorded his first two assists of the season for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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