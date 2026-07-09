7.8.2026: New York Cosmos vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Chevone Marsh scored in his debut with the New York Cosmos to earn the side a 1-0 victory against FC Naples at Hinchliffe Stadium for the Cosmos' first win in league play since April 3.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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