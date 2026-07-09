USL1 New York Cosmos

7.8.2026: New York Cosmos vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video


Chevone Marsh scored in his debut with the New York Cosmos to earn the side a 1-0 victory against FC Naples at Hinchliffe Stadium for the Cosmos' first win in league play since April 3.

Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central