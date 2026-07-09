7.8.2026: New York Cosmos vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Chevone Marsh scored in his debut with the New York Cosmos to earn the side a 1-0 victory against FC Naples at Hinchliffe Stadium for the Cosmos' first win in league play since April 3.
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