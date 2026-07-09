7.8.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
In the first meeting between Greenville Triumph SC and Sarasota Paradise, the sides played to a scoreless draw at GE Vernova Park with Amal Knight posting six saves for the hosts.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026
- Greenville Triumph and Sarasota Paradise Battle to Scoreless Draw at GE Vernova Park - Greenville Triumph SC
- Cosmos Defeat FC Naples 1-0 at Hinchliffe Stadium - New York Cosmos
- Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Greenville Triumph - Sarasota Paradise
- Homegrown: Kyle Barganski's Journey from Grade School to the Pros - Corpus Christi FC
- Richmond Kickers Welcome David "Mac" Phillips as Assistant Coach - Richmond Kickers
- Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries Named Coach of the Month for June - Charlotte Independence
- Dr. Michael Wheaton Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR - Athletic Club Boise
- Greenville Triumph SC Signs Muba Nour to 25-Day Contract - Greenville Triumph SC
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