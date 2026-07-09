7.8.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







In the first meeting between Greenville Triumph SC and Sarasota Paradise, the sides played to a scoreless draw at GE Vernova Park with Amal Knight posting six saves for the hosts.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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