7.7.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine and South Georgia Tormenta FC played to a 1-1 draw at a sold-out Fitzpatrick Stadium as John Kamara opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Jonathan Nyandjo's equalizer, with the visitors holding on with 10 men following Callum Stretch's red card in the 74th minute.







