Sports stats

USL1 Portland Hearts of Pine

7.7.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video


Portland Hearts of Pine and South Georgia Tormenta FC played to a 1-1 draw at a sold-out Fitzpatrick Stadium as John Kamara opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Jonathan Nyandjo's equalizer, with the visitors holding on with 10 men following Callum Stretch's red card in the 74th minute.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Portland Hearts of Pine Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central