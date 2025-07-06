7.7.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine and South Georgia Tormenta FC played to a 1-1 draw at a sold-out Fitzpatrick Stadium as John Kamara opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Jonathan Nyandjo's equalizer, with the visitors holding on with 10 men following Callum Stretch's red card in the 74th minute.
